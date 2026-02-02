Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Rises By 51.8%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,094 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 40,894 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 365,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the natural resources sector, including mining, energy, agriculture and forestry businesses. In addition to selecting resource-oriented equities, the trust employs a covered-call writing strategy on select holdings to generate supplemental income for its shareholders.

Portfolio exposures span a broad range of industries within the natural resources space, such as precious metals producers, base metals miners, oil and gas companies, agricultural firms and related service providers.

