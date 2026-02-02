DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,254,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,845% from the previous session’s volume of 115,910 shares.The stock last traded at $56.08 and had previously closed at $56.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHLGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DHL Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DHL Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DHL Group Sponsored ADR will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHL Group

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

