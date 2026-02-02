Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.49. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.4750, with a volume of 4,111,468 shares traded.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 10.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $676.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $310.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

