Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Price Up 8,564.4% – What’s Next?

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) traded up 8,564.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.2725 and last traded at $285.06. 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Scor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, analysts expect that Scor SE will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

