Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 24,754 shares.The stock last traded at $7.56 and had previously closed at $8.31.

HBNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Hotel101 Global in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

