Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $48.26. 2,582,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,192,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,351.80. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $32,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,295. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

