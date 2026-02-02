Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.1667.

A number of research firms have commented on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 155,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $653.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,140. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $121,994. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 31,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 108.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: SHBI) is the bank holding company for Shore Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Shore Bancshares focuses on delivering community-oriented banking services with an emphasis on personalized customer relationships.

Shore Community Bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial real estate, construction loans, agricultural loans, small business loans under government-sponsored programs, and conventional residential mortgages.

