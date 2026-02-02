United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.52, but opened at $75.50. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 2,988,729 shares.
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC+ decided to keep voluntary production cuts and pause planned output increases, which supports the oil price floor and cushions downside for oil ETFs like USO. OPEC+ pause supports prices
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. is dropping an additional tariff after India pledged to cut Russian oil purchases; if India reduces Russian crude imports, global flows could tighten modestly and support prices over time. US drops tariffs after India pledge
- Neutral Sentiment: Kuwait expects to launch tenders for the Durra field this year — a long-term supply development that is unlikely to move near-term prices but is relevant for medium-term supply forecasts. Kuwait Durra tenders
- Neutral Sentiment: Chinese independent refiners are buying discounted Iranian heavy crude to replace stalled Venezuelan shipments — a regional reshuffle of supplies that may mute price moves rather than sharply tighten or loosen the market. China buys Iranian crude
- Negative Sentiment: U.S.-Iran talks signaled by comments from President Trump have eased fears of a military-driven supply shock, prompting a sharp drop in oil futures and weighing on USO. Oil slides as Iran talks ease
- Negative Sentiment: Physical supply increased: Venezuela’s exports rose sharply after U.S. control eased an export blockade, and Kuwait’s al-Zour refinery hit record fuel oil shipments — both add near-term barrels to the market. Venezuela exports bounce Kuwait al-Zour exports
- Negative Sentiment: Short-covering and a technical unwind after last week’s geopolitical-driven rally have reversed gains; technical analysts point to rapid downside tests of support levels, increasing volatility for USO. Crude plunges and technical unwind
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market risk-off (liquidity concerns tied to Fed nomination headlines) has seen investors sell commodities and commodity ETFs, amplifying USO downside in a pullback. Market liquidity and Fed chair news
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
