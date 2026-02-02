United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.52, but opened at $75.50. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 2,988,729 shares.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USO. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

