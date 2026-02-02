Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,473,443 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 1,114,202 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Equillium Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.50. 1,038,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,335 shares of company stock worth $213,607. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,951,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Equillium by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,366,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equillium by 59.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Equillium, Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium’s pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody’s established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

