Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 2nd

Fusemachines, Aquestive Therapeutics, and DarkIris are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of very small public companies, typically trading for under $5 per share and often quoted on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. They usually have low liquidity, wide bid–ask spreads and high volatility, making them highly speculative and risk-prone for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Fusemachines (FUSE)

Fusemachines Inc. develops and delivers artificial intelligence (AI) as a service and machine learning software solutions. The company offers Fuse Anna which is an AI assistant for follow ups through daily reminders; and Fuse Prospector which is an artificial intelligence sales platform. Further, the company offers managed outbound services and AI as a service for big data processing, data management, and cloud analytics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

DarkIris (DKI)

DarkIris Inc. is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co., Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co., Limited (“Stellar”).

