Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,199 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 26,480 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MCHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,256. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company’s core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.
Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.
