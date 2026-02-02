NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,089 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 10,613 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BNDI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. 19,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,103. The company has a market cap of $140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:BNDI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.19% of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy. BNDI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

