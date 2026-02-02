NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,089 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 10,613 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
BNDI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. 19,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,103. The company has a market cap of $140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $48.45.
NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF
NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy. BNDI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF
- Nvidia Chief: Billions Could Flow Here Next…
- Huge robotics rollout underway
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.