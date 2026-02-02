Short Interest in Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Increases By 32.5%

Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,045 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 27,952 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Digital Payments ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Digital Payments ETF

About Amplify Digital Payments ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

