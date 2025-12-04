Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $308,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $35,625,047.77. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.63. 1,072,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,847. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.27. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

