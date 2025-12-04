MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) President George Hugh Brandon Purchases 3,900 Shares of Stock

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) President George Hugh Brandon purchased 3,900 shares of MDB Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $14,157.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 98,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,277.24. This represents a 4.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Hugh Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, George Hugh Brandon acquired 1,250 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,375.00.

On Monday, December 1st, George Hugh Brandon acquired 2,998 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $10,463.02.

NASDAQ MDBH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 13,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,123. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

MDB Capital ( NASDAQ:MDBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MDB Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of MDB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

