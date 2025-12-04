Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.80. Campari Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DVDCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Campari Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Campari Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campari Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Campari Group Stock Down 1.4%
About Campari Group
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.
