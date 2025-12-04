Insider Selling: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Insider Sells 65,200 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) insider Orville Bovenschen sold 65,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $255,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,601.36. This represents a 36.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Village Farms International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 948,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $415.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.21. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Village Farms International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 77.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,963,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 2,595,154 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 187.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,724,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 2,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 958,511 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,778,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 87,726 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.