Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2025

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/1/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/19/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/14/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/8/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/14/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

