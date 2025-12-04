Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) in the last few weeks:
- 12/1/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/14/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/8/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/14/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Claros Mortgage Trust
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.