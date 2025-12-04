Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Claros Mortgage Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.