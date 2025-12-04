Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 179,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 41,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

