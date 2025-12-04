Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $242.36 and last traded at $240.46. 17,557,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 23,658,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,352 shares of company stock valued at $85,029,962. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 161,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

