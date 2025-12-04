BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Alane Barnes Sells 19,770 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) insider Alane Barnes sold 19,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $151,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,891.40. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,602,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,871. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

