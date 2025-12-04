Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$112.48 and last traded at C$111.90, with a volume of 270832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.09.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.64.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$812.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.