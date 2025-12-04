Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$112.48 and last traded at C$111.90, with a volume of 270832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.09.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aritzia
Aritzia Price Performance
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$812.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.