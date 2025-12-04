Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 71505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wilton Resources Stock Down 3.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.97.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

