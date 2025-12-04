Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $1,024,720.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $1,024,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,672.56. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. 5,282,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952,436. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.