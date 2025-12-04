Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 41,874 Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 41,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $7,044,463.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,545,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015,951.54. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 31,058 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.02, for a total transaction of $5,187,307.16.

On Friday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,297 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $3,848,908.14.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 34,556 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $5,936,720.80.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 46,110 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $7,734,030.30.

On Monday, November 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 31,952 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $5,093,787.84.

On Friday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total transaction of $472,434.60.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 8,081 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,263,221.92.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $589,563.60.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $4,668,900.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,246 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,851.36.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. 637,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,596. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,184,000 after purchasing an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 48.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,792 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,259,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

