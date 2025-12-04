Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 26.1% – Still a Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 741,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$73.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.
About Pelangio Exploration
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
