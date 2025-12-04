Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $186.41 and last traded at $186.5480. 6,740,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,269,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.00.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

