Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):

12/1/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/24/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $380.00.

11/21/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $490.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $395.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $405.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Carvana was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/11/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/6/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.31, for a total transaction of $372,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,797.44. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.01, for a total value of $3,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,941,190.07. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 376,452 shares of company stock valued at $137,631,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

