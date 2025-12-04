Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $330.14 and last traded at $330.4130. 6,970,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,403,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.