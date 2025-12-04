Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.1450. 50,545,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 95,493,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.