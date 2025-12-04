Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 458,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 133,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
