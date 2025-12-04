Sarah Super Sells 2,114 Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Super sold 2,114 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $40,335.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,771.20. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack In The Box Price Performance

Jack In The Box stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 616,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,857. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Jack In The Box alerts:

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $326.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.Jack In The Box’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack In The Box from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack In The Box

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack In The Box

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 744,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 490,071 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack In The Box by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 370,290 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 202,469 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 155,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.