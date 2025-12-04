Andrew Hollman Meyer Sells 3,333 Shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $109,922.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,442.52. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Hollman Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $500,949.90.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.82. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

