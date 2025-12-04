Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 13,334 Shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $197,743.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,600,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,737,342.90. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 700 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $10,423.00.

Shares of TISI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 13,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 753.94% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $224.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Team by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Team by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

