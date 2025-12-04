Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 13,334 Shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $197,743.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,600,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,737,342.90. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 700 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $10,423.00.

Team Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TISI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 13,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 753.94% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $224.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Team by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Team by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

