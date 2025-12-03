Compound Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $34.62 or 0.00037220 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $345.06 million and approximately $95.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,302.46 or 0.33439306 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,968,230 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,968,230.02449541 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.73389174 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 609 active market(s) with $141,861,967.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.