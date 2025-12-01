Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,002 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Zumiez worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 63,126 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,816 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $77,851.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at $152,380.20. The trade was a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $112,865.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,047.27. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $445.32 million, a PE ratio of -2,593.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

