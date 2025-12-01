The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,175 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $123,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:HIG opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

