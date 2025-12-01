Chemring Group (CHG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chemring Group (LON: CHG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/19/2025 – Chemring Group had its price target raised by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 480 to GBX 537. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2025 – Chemring Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – Chemring Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 530 to GBX 640. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – Chemring Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 to GBX 670. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other Chemring Group news, insider Pete Raby bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 544 per share, for a total transaction of £32,640. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.
We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.
Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.
