Chemring Group (CHG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/19/2025 – Chemring Group had its price target raised by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 480 to GBX 537. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Chemring Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Chemring Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 530 to GBX 640. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Chemring Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 to GBX 670. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Pete Raby bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 544 per share, for a total transaction of £32,640. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

