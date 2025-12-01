XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 432.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 88,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,400,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.7% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total value of $642,033.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,269.06. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $323.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.23.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $249.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.