Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2,675.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $77,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.