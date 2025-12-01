XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,460 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

