Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,900 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,622,000 after acquiring an additional 703,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 157,839 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

