Philip Morris International Inc. $PM is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,148 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $275,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5%

PM stock opened at $157.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

