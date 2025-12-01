XTX Topco Ltd Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,847 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 178.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 272,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 174,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 67.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 86,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PTON opened at $6.78 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $873,126.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $665,786.16. This represents a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,262 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $494,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 788,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,220.50. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,869,665 shares of company stock worth $14,003,916. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.