69,352 Shares in Gogo Inc. $GOGO Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Gogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 127.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $111,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Gogo by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $147,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Gogo Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $7.14 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $955.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Gogo had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 71.74%. The company had revenue of $223.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Articles

