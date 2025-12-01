XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 38,996 Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2025

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSACFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Banco Santander Chile has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%.The business had revenue of $581.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

