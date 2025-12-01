XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp $MBIN

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 341.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Merchants Bancorp worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.73%.The business had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

