Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Merus N.V. $MRUS

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Merus by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Merus by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 26.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merus by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 59,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Merus by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock opened at $96.08 on Monday. Merus N.V. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $796,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,311.84. This represents a 43.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

