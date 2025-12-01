Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -2.92. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

