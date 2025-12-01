XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 16,369 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,110,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,966,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.7% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,420,596 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 389,176 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $6,174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,815 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 273,247 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

LEVI stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

